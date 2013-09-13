ISLAMABAD - The principal accused of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) multi-billion scam Tauqir Sadiq would be produced before Accountability Court (AC)-1 Islamabad today (Friday) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is expected to facilitate the judicial remand of the accused to save 23 days physical remand, sources told The Nation on Thursday.

“The principal accused of OGRA scam was deported and extradited from Dubai on July 9 this year and he remained 67 days in the custody of NAB for further interrogation and investigation of the scam,” sources added.

When contacted an official of the NAB to seek version, he said the Bureau wanted to save some days on its disposal to bring back the accused from judicial lockup to interrogate and investigate him further as this mega scam would take time to finalise the findings. During his chairmanship in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Tauqir Sadiq appointed 21 individuals in the Authority while observing nepotism, favouritism in violation of the Service Regulations 2005 of OGRA.

These appointments of officers and officials were made on regular, contract and deputation basis during the period of July 2009 to May 2011 Registrar OGRA Muhammad Yasin, complainant against Tauqir Sadiq, levelled allegation of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices while challenging his appointment through constitutional petition No 42/2011.

The Supreme Court on November 25 2011 directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the matter. The NAB started its interim inquiry on November 30, 2011 against the allegations leveled by the complainant. He is accused of misuse of authority as chairman OGRA, illegal relocation of sites despite the government ban on new CNG stations, illegal extension of provisional licenses.

Similarly, the accused was alleged for changing the operating income to non-operating income of SSGCL and SNGPL. In the same way, the Accountability Court No.1 Islamabad framed charges against Tauqir Sadiq on June 26, 2013 and the trial of the case has started from July 8, the sources added.

FIA submits report in IHC about non-arrest of magistrate: In Islamabad High Court (IHC), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday submitted its initial report regarding the non-arrest of a magistrate nominated in a First Information Report for allegedly taking Rs1.5 million as bribe money in a land fraud case.

FIA Additional Director Hazrat Ali submitted the initial report before IHC judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and sought two days time for arrest of the accused. Therefore, Justice Siddiqui directed FIA to submit final report in this connection before the court on September 16.

The IHC judge issued these directions while hearing a bail application of Asif Javed an accused of land fraud case and currently on interim bail.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri informed the court that accused Asif obtained one day time from the court while getting interim bail.

But, Jehangiri told that the accused had left Pakistan for Saudi Arab to perform Hajj on the night between Wednesday and Thursday without having his bail confirmed.

He stated that it is tantamount to deceive the court and such an accused did not deserve bail.

On the other hand, FIA Additional Director Hazrat Ali submitted the initial report regarding the non-arrest of magistrate Malik Farrukh Nadeem stating that they raided to arrest him but he was not found there.

He also added that they wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Islamabad to know about the address of the magistrate but he also did not reply in this regard.