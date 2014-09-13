SRINAGAR- As the flood waters receded in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities today said that 14 children were found dead at a hospital in Srinagar.



State government officials confirmed that 29 deaths had taken place in the Kashmir Valley alone.



Officials said that 14 children had died in the government-run G.B. Pant Hospital in Srinagar. The major hospitals in the city are inundated in the floods.