MULTAN - The authorities on Friday stepped up rescue efforts as floods wreaked havoc in more districts of southern Punjab, country's breadbasket, and threatening its all-important cotton belt in border cities of Sindh and Punjab.

The raging flood in the River Chenab cut off road link of Multan with Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu and all other adjoining areas after three breaches were made in the dykes at different spots to protect Multan city from flooding early Friday.

Although the flood did not show any sign of mercy while moving downstream, it passed through Multan relatively peacefully as over 600,000 cusecs floodwater flowed in the River Chenab without damaging any urban area except inundating some riverine villages. The areas inundated by floodwater till filing of this report include Muhammadpur Ghota, Mauza Hamrot, Qasim Bela, Basti Ponta, Tahirpur, Shahpur Lamma and Sher Shah.

The timely decisions to blow up Head Muhammadwala approach road from two spots and the Sher Shah Shah bank from one spot released immense pressure from upstream flood dykes. Irrigation sources disclosed because of limited passage for water flow at Head Muhammadwala bridge pressure on flood banks increased seriously and water seepage started from seven points. However, the damage was repaired immediately by the machinery deployed by the district administration, army jawans and public in joint operations. Two houses collapsed because of flooding in Lukwala area while locals set up private vigilance mechanism on Nawabpur flood bank when one portion of the dyke showed decaying signs. A resident of Muradabad union council of Muzaffargarh, who was identified as Haji Muhammad Fazil, drowned when he tried to cross the river on a big steel pot.

Standing crops over 400,000 acres of land were destroyed and 300 villages were badly affected by the floodwater in Multan, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh districts. The floodwater will hit Panjnad within next 48 to 72 hours.

The authorities on Friday blew up a Shershah embankment to save Muzaffargarh city from the raging floodwaters. Reports said that breach of Sherhshah dyke could inundate Shujaabad town near Multan.

Earlier, the authorities also blew up protective Muhammadwala embankment, creating 100-meter-wide breach to divert the swollen river water away from Multan and Muzaffargarh.

A peak of flood in the River Chenab was passing through Kabirwala, Multan Saddar and Muzaffargarh tehsils in South Punjab.

The floods and landslides from the days of heavy monsoon rains have claimed more than 270 lives in Pakistan, with more than 1.8 million affected.

Earlier, Multan District Coordination Officer Zahid Saleem Gondal had warned that about 150,000 residents of Multan could get affected by the flood. “We’ve compiled their lists and the provincial government will compensate all the damages faced by them,” he said about those already hit by floods. Over 20 flood relief camps and five tent villages were set up in different areas of Multan for the flood affectees where they were given all facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced to pay compensation money to the flood affectees in the shortest possible time as the provincial government had already released Rs 100 million to each district affected by the recent rains and floods in the first phase.

The Punjab Cabinet Committee constituted for flood relief has also announced that the provincial government will provide Rs 20,000 to each family displaced by the floods before Eidul Azha.

Meanwhile, Multan Corps of Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operation with five helicopters and many boats in the entire South Punjab region. ISPR said Multan Corps Commander Lt-Gen Abid Parvez personally supervised the rescue and relief operation and issued instructions. Hundreds of stranded citizens were either airlifted or picked by boats from flooded areas of Multan, Muzaffargarh, Alipur and Khanewal by the army jawans and shifted to safer places. The ISPR said two mobile medical units and three medical camps were set up by the Multan Corps in Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Multan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water and Power has issued fresh flood warnings about the River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur in Sindh province.

The Sukkur area was badly affected by the devastating floods of 2010, the worst in Pakistan’s history, when the water swamped 160,000 square kilometres of land – an area bigger than England – and cost the country nearly $10 billion. Around 1,800 people were killed and 20 million affected.

Analysts have said this year’s floods do not appear to be on the same scale, but thousands of people are still in relief camps until the water recedes.

The Pakistan army, which often plays a leading role in disaster relief, said seven of its helicopters were engaged in rescue work around Multan and Jhang.

Troops have dropped more than 50 tonnes of rations around Punjab, the military said in a statement, and mobile medical teams are treating those affected by the floods.

Similarly, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation set up three relief camps, four medical camps and one 10-bed field hospital in Qasim Bela, Graywala and Head Muhammadwala areas. The volunteers of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation rescued 698 stranded people from the flooded areas besides supplying edibles to those who were still trapped in the floodwater.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) rain-thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Multan during the next 24 hours.

The PMD said rain is also likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan region as well as Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions of KP and Mirpurkhas division of Sindh. Intermittent rain has been continuing in several cities of Punjab since Thursday night. The PMD said weak monsoon currents are penetrating into upper parts of the country, causing rain/thundershower at isolated places.