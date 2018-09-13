Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to CM Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has decried the propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about the number of dams and reservoirs made by the KP government during 2013-18.

Speaking to the media after meeting with a delegation of Sindh Small Dams Organization, he mentioned that while “350 dams in province of KP is a pipe dream of the PTI, we can proudly show to the world that 60 small dams, bunds and weirs have been completed in the province where as 21 dams of similar size and nature are in process of construction.”

These projects have been completed in the hilly areas of the province namely Nagarparker in District Mithi, and Kohistan areas of Dadu and Jamshoro, he added.

The province has a cultivable area of 20 million acres of which around 64 percent comes under the command of barrage irrigation. Of the remaining 7.2 million acres, the provincial government is working towards rain harvesting by mean of small dams.

The provincial government is estimating a cost of Rs12.2 billion on these dams and reservoirs which will help our agriculture and water needs of the province. With this spending, the province will have 122 dams over the course of next few years.

“I challenge the PTI propaganda cell to arrange a visit of the reservoirs made in KP province for the media. We are very happy to host and show all the reservoirs we have made in the province during the last 10 years,” he said. The barrister added that the number of total proposed dams stands at 122 and the provincial government is committed to accomplish all the dams at the earliest so as to end water crisis in the province.

Under the ADP schemes, the dams which have been completed are Ranpur bund, Mulji, Bhodesar Tank, Khararo Bund, Tobirio Tank, Lakhy-Jo-Wandio, Salari, Makhi, Rani Kot, Bandhani-I, Taki, Maliriri, Mohan, Ashoro Kuch, Suku, Koteri, Thado-II, Langheji, Nai-Mango, Kalu-1, Jharando, Sari and others.

, Malir Memon Goth Weir, Kataro, Meer Chakar, Mole Nadi, German Dhoro, Ranpathani and others.

While the small dams under PSDP are: Naryasar, Ghartiari, Gordhro Bhatiani, Jhinjsar, Lakar Khadio, Khuwara in Nagarparkar-Mithi, Shori, Kukrani, Bandhani-II, Khurbi, Ding Dhoro, Buri in Kohistan-I Dadu and Mullan, Bazkhando, Gaddap, Khand Dhoro, Ullar-Rahuja, Upper Mole, German Dhoro, Ranpathani, Liyari and Watan Wari.