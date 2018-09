Share:

Muzaffargarh: The burglars took away goods worth million of rupees from 12 shops looted in a overnight spate of burglaries here in Rangpur and Bhutta Pur bypass area the other night. The dacoits snatched Rs250,000 from two citizens at Butta Pur bypass. Traders protested against the spate of shop burglaries and blocked main highway in the area. Police have started investigation, while the losses of traders are being ascertained.–Online