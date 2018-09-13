Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government will improve 200 watercourses within 100 days, said spokesman for Agriculture Department on Wednesday.

He said water management section will complete this task with the help of farmer organisation which will buy all material for construction and Government of Punjab will bear its total payment. "Farmers will bear only labour charges during this improvement of watercourses," the spokesman said. He said the farmer organisation of water channels will complete this task under its supervision and department will finally approve the design of water channels.

"Total estimated cost of this programme is Rs465 million and farmers can get application forms for improvement of watercourses from office of regional Deputy Director/ Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management)," he said.

"Application forms can be downloaded from official website," he added.