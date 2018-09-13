Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three members of outlawed militant organisation Daesh, who were also involved in abduction of citizens and other terror activities.

The police also recovered weapon, a vehicle and over Rs 10 million from the possession of the accused.

In a press conference addressed by DIG CIA Ameen Ullah Yousafzai, it was informed that the three accused abducted a person namely Muhammad Raheel on February 06, 2018 from Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 6 and case 36/18 was registered against unknown men.

The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 100 million and later agreed on an amount of Rs 10.15 million. The family paid the ransom and secured the safety of their loved one. The police then started investigations into the case and was able to trace the culprits after successful raids in suburb areas of Karachi and some parts of Balochistan.

The accused that were arrested were identified as Rooh Ullah, Mukhtiar and Naeem. “Initially they were treated as abductors but further investigations revealed their link to banned outfit Daesh’s Pakistan network,” said the DIG CIA.

The accused were involved in other criminal and terror activities and other than abducting a person named Abid Sohail, who was later killed for not paying ransom, they also ended up with failed abduction bids of a person named Naeem and a trader Ashraf Tai from SITE Area.

“They were also involved in killing four Shiite persons besides also killing a policeman and two informers of police in separate incidents,” said Ameen Ullah Yousafzai.

Speaking on the links with the terror outfit, the DIG CIA said that one of their accomplices Musharraf Mehsud was killed after he jumped from a rooftop trying to evade arrest in Karachi. “Deash Pakistan chief Mufti Hidayat Ullah and its Quetta chief Salman Badeni were also killed,” he said adding that four of the accomplices are still on the run and the police are after them.

Four held over

honour killing

Police claimed to have arrested four accused persons involved in the killing of newlywed-woman who was allegedly killed by her relatives in the name of honour in the outskirts of the city.

Police officials said that the victim’s relatives including father-in-law, namely Saifur Rehman had killed the victim and later buried her at a graveyard in Janjar Goth in Gulshan-e-Maymar. Police officials said that they have exhumed the body of a woman under the supervision of judicial magistrate.

The body was later taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi where her postmortem was conducted under the presence of judicial magistrate, additional police surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi, lady medico-legal officer Dr Sumayan, Dr Sonu and investigation officer Haji Imtiaz. Police officials said that the samples of the victim were sent to the laboratory for chemical examination about to ascertain the actual cause of death.

According to an investigation officer Haji Imtiaz, the victim’s father-in-law along with his brother, namely Ramzan and three other relatives, namely Yousuf, Jan Alam and Uryadullah shot dead a victim inside their home in Bhittaiabad area within the limits of Sacchal police station and later buried her body at the local graveyard in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The officer said that the suspects killed the victim in the name of honor as what they said that they caught her red-handed while she left the home to visit his male friend, adding that the police arrested the suspects on the information provided by the police informer about the incident while registered an FIR No. 466/18 against the accused persons.

The police later exhumed the body of a victim on the information provided by the already arrested suspects.

Police officials said that the victim was killed after the ‘Jirga’ decided to kill her in the name of honor. Civil Hospital, Karachi additional police surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi while quoting the initial post mortem report said that the victim was shot at least seven times and had several marks of torture. Deceased had got marriage with a person, namely Usman about three months before his honor killing. Police officials said that they were also trying to trace and arrest the remaining family members and relatives who were allegedly involved in the killing.