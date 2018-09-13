Share:

OKARA - A woman was battered to death allegedly on children’s quarrel in Mathila Doola village here the other day.

The children of Allah Ditta and his sister-in-law Bilqees quarrelled over a trifle. Allah Ditta turned haughty on his sister-in-law Bilqees. The situation aggravated. Allah Ditta picked up a heavy stick and gave many fatal hits to Bilqees who died on the spot. The murderer escaped. Haveli police registered a case.

On the other hand, two unknown bike riders lost their legs in a clash with a van. They were on they way on Okara-Depalpur Highway when they collided with an oncoming passenger van No.LWC-9426. Both the bike riders got severely injured and lost their legs. They were referred to Lahore in serious condition.

Mandi Sadiq Ganj police claimed to have arrested two students of a religious seminary including a worker of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

According to Station House Officer Riaz Sial, principal of a local religious seminary Qari Mehmoodur Rehman was allegedly involved in spreading hatred against Shi’ite community through his students. They wrote anti-Shi’ite slogans on the walls of Imambargahs in the city which angered the members of the community. On being informed of it, the police raided and arrested two suspected students. Mehmoodur Rehman, who had managed his escape, was arrested too and booked.