SIALKOT - Local police have registered a case against seven accused for torturing a youth, shaving his beard, mustaches and head over a minor dispute in village Langer Key-Zafarwal near.

According to the police, the nasty incident occurred on September 08. According to the FIR (No. 517/2018) lodged at Zafarwal police station, Hafiz Aqib Ali was standing at a local bus stand, accused Haji Dilbar, Azeem, Shaukat Ali alias Kala, Bilal and Mithu kidnapped the youth Hafiz Aqib Ali and they took him to the nearby fields in village Langer Key-Zafarwal. They tortured him with wooden sticks, hockey sticks, iron rods, belts and bricks.

The accused also shaved his beard, mustaches and head besides making his nude video. The video clips later went viral on the social media.

They then fled away after leaving the victim in the fields by considering him dead. The police said that the reason behind the nasty incident was a few days old dispute between the victim and the accused, which occurred on a domestic issue.

The victim was shifted to local civil hospital in critical condition. Zafarwal police registered the case (No. 517/2018) under sections 148, 149, 337-V, 355 and 382 PPC on the report of Aqib’s father Basharat Ali.

The grieved family expressed grave concern over the incident. They said that the accused were influential and still at large. The family said that they were threatening them with dire consequences for reporting the matter to police. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Muhammad Tahir to provide them with justice.

Meanwhile, the police traced out a blind murder of a local landlord during dacoity after two weeks of the incident.

DSP Ghiyas told newsmen at his office some unknown persons had killed village Motra-Daska based landlord Shaukat Ali after snatching a motorcycle and cash from him during a dacoity incident. They had thrown his body in local fields along the banks of Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Motra-Daska on August 28.

He added that the police used some scientific methods of investigation and arrested two accused Zubair and Basharat Ali, who have confessed to killing the landlord during dacoity. Police have also recovered the snatched motorcycle from the accused. Police have traced out the murder after the two weeks. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused human traffickers Adeel, Nasir and Khalid Iqbal from Sialkot here today. According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel, the accused would send local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts.

Shaheen Air owes SIAL Rs140m

Shaheen Air International owes Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Rs140 million, disclosed the SIAL management.

It claimed that Shaheen Air International has not paid the big amount of Rs140 million in shape of different taxes to it. It contacted with the management of Shaheen Air International for the clearance of the prolonged outstanding dues. Instead of paying, Shaheen Air International has also stopped its flight operation from Sialkot International Airport from July 05, 2018.

SIAL management has urged the Shaheen Air for early clearance of the above-mentioned dues besides the early resumption of its operation from Sialkot to different foreign destinations, it said.