LAHORE - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday declared intermediate (Part- I & II) annual examination results 2018 with a pass percentage of 63.15.

According to the gazette notification, a total number of 167,674 candidates appeared in the examination while 105,891 were declared successful with a general pass percentage of 63.15.

The pass percentage of all private and regular students in the Pre Medical Group (Boys and Girls) was recorded 84.88, Pre-Engineering Group 79.88, General Science Group 58.54, Commerce Group 65.57 while in the Humanities and other groups the pass percentage was 48.92.

A total of 54.41 percent boys passed out a total of 78,897 while 70.92 percent girls passed the examination while the general percentage was 63.15. Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest during the medal awarding ceremony at the Falettis Hotel who gave away medals and certificates to the top position holders of the intermediate Part I & II examination.

BISE Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail and Controller Examination Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil were also present.

Unique Academy’s

distinction

Unique Science Academy students have clinched top three positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Intermediate Examination 2018.

Sheraz Ahmed secured the second position by getting 1049 marks and Muhammad Usama secured third position by getting 1048 marks in Pre-Engineering among boys in the Lahore BISE Intermediate Examination 2018. Hareem Raza also secured second position by getting 1032 marks in Pre-Engineering (girls).

Director Academics Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry has congratulated students on their great achievement. He reiterated that students of UGI would continue to get recognition and win acclaims for their alma mater.

He said that it is the result of dedicated efforts of teachers and administration of Unique Group of Institutions that the students are getting top positions in Lahore BISE exams for the last three decades.