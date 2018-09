Share:

islamabad - Syed Muhammad Mehdi, known as Rais Amrohvi on Wednesday was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He was born on September 12, 1914 in Amroha, in a notable family of scholars. Almost all the members of his family were poets.

Rais Amrohvi was a noted scholar, Urdu poet and psychoanalyst, however he cannot be classified as a psychoanalyst in a traditional sense, as he looked at psychology through a spiritual perspective rather than scientific.