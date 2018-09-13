Share:

HAFIZABAD/LAYYAH/SIALKOT - Pak Army, police and civil administration are fully alive to maintaining peace particularly during Muharram.

A meeting was held in the DC office in which Brig Usman, DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh, DPO Saifullah Khan and officers of health, Rescue 1122, Wapda, gas, civil defence and others related departments participated.

The army officers, DPO and DC called upon the general public to keep a vigilant eye on the disruptive elements. They said there was dire need for complete inter-faith harmony to defeat the evil designs of anti-state elements who always want to create disunity among the Muslims to achieve their vested interests.

They called upon the officials of all the departments to perform their duties honesty and with commitment to maintain traditional peace in the area. The DC told the army officer that 139 processions would be taken out in the district from 1st Muharram to 10th Muharram of which 15 have been declared most sensitive whereas 603 Majalis would be held in the area and the administration has erected 160 CCTV cameras for strict monitoring. In this connection, a control office has also been set up in DC Office where monitoring would be made round-the-clock, he said.

He further told him that all the officers of related departments have been directed that no slackness would be tolerated in the performance of their duties. He further told him that a District Core Committee consisting of Ulema, respectable and officers have also been constituted for ensuring peaceful and congenial atmosphere during this holy month.

Likewise, Layyah police finalized a security plan with more than 1200 police personnel to be performing security duties at 1778 Majalis and Jaloos programme. Police personnel’s holidays will be canceled while the CCTV cameras will be installed in the city.

According to PRO Muhammad Usama, in district Layyah 1778 Majalis will be held in which 160 of A category, 282 B category while 1336 C category Majalis included. 133 processions will be held in which 28 A category, 31 B category and 74 Category included. He said foolproof security plan had been chalked out. He added that 1200 police personal, one SSP, six DSPs, six Inspectors, 47 sub inspectors, 78 ASIs and 700 constables as well as lady police force, special force and volunteers will perform their duty.

Thirty-two patrol teams have also been formed and 12 pickets established in exit and entry points of the district. Traffic Police personal will manage and control traffic during Majalis. A command and control van and CCTV cameras will be installed in Majalis and procession roots.

As many as 1,258 Majalis would be held in Sialkot district during Muharram while 69 have been declared as sensitive.

Addressing a meeting held at the Sialkot DPO office, the senior police officials said that total 334 processions would also be taken out in Sialkot district 40 processions have been declared as sensitive.

The meeting was told that CCTV cameras have been affixed in and around the Imambargahs and along the routes of processions in Sialkot, Daska, and Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The senior police officials added that 1,500 policemen would perform special security duties in and around the Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident there.