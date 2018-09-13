Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court directed the Auqaf Department on Wednesday to retrieve 78-kanal state land from grabbers and remove encroachments from the Lahore’s second biggest Mian Mir graveyard.

Land grabbers have occupied 78 kanals of state land at the graveyard. Moreover, they have also built 20 shops on state’s property. The operation will start from Friday.

Earlier, a legal advisor on behalf of Auqaf Department informed the court that Mian Mir Graveyard comprised 78 kanals land, whereas 130 illegal compounds had been built in it.

At this, the court expressed dismay and observed that under what law these compounds were built.

Which department gave the approval for the purpose, he added. Subsequently, the court ordered Auqaf Department to initiate action against the illegal compounds from September 14 and submit a report in this regard. The court adjourned the further hearing.