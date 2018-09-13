Share:

islamabad - Medical teaching institution Ayub Teaching Hospital on Wednesday launched a one-week campaign for promoting cleanliness, tree plantation and a positive attitude and behaviour in the hospital.

As part of the Prime Minister’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami Campaign employees of the hospital planted trees in different parts of the hospital. Hospital Director Dr Khiyal Afridi said that we are going to make this hospital clean and green, our staff is motivated and is working hard to make this campaign a success.

A total of one thousand trees would be planted in the institution in which doctors, nurses, paramedical and clerical staff will participate.

Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest hospital in the north of Pakistan catering to more than 8,000 patients of Hazara Division and its adjoining areas in a single day. Around 13000 to 15000 people visit the institution every day. The aim of this campaign is to create awareness among the masses. The hospital is providing free of cost healthcare facility to all the patients so it’s the responsibility of the patients and their attendants as well to keep their surroundings clean and to maintain good behaviour towards the staff.

Media Manager Amber Javed told media that the cleanliness was not up to the mark due to various reasons, especially lack of sanitary staff and equipment.

The hospital started a four hundred and fifty-bed mother & child healthcare centre through their existing resources, but was facing problems due to shortage of staff.

“The staff is over-burdened, so we get complaints about the attitude and behaviour of the staff and this one-week campaign has been initiated to solve these problems,” she said. Several activities are part of this campaign, which will urge the employees to maintain their surroundings clean, fulfil their responsibilities with full devotion and to ensure good attitude and manners towards the patients. In this regard, a walk was organized in which all of the staff members participated.