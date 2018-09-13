Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Bella Hadid’s key to becoming a successful model is just ‘’being yourself’’.

The 21-year-old beauty has cemented herself as one of the top models of the moment in recent years, and says the secret to her success is refusing to be ‘’put in a box’’ and remaining authentic to who she is.

When asked by Teen Vogue what her top tips would be to someone trying their hand at a modelling career, she said: ‘’100% it would be just to be yourself and to not try to be anybody else.

‘’And it sounds so cliché, but you see girls backstage sometimes that finally, now, after three years of being in the business, can be themselves and show who they really are, and it’s the best part about them. Sometimes people try to get put into a box, and there are no boxes here.’’

The brunette beauty believes there’s room in the fashion industry for everyone to succeed, and that as long as you are kind and passionate about modelling it doesn’t matter ‘’if your walk is a little wobbly.’’

She said: ‘’It’s about the relationships you make, about the kindness that you spread, and obviously working really hard. You have to have a great mindset to be in this business.

‘’If anybody wants to try modelling, and if that’s their passion than do it 100%. There’s room for everybody in the business to succeed and I think that people try to pick and choose, but there’s enough room for everybody if you work hard enough, for sure.’’

The star most recently stunned at Prabal Gurung’s New York Fashion Week 2018 show on Monday, alongside her siblings Gigi Hadid, 23, and Anwar Hadid, 19.

Bella wore a bright orange and purple vintage style shell jacket with a skimpy neon pink bra underneath, paired with matching pink trousers.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’Walking @prabalgurung yesterday, You know me so well, P! I love you so dearly! Thank you for a colorful show.’’