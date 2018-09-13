Share:

SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur police claimed to have foiled a bid to kidnap two youth next to Sarfu Pattan katcha area of Chak town on Wednesday.

Following on the information area police headed by the Chak police station SHO and Bachal Bhayo police station SHO cordoned off the area and flagged down the dacoits fleeing after kidnapping two youths, on it, kidnappers opened fire on police, same was returned.

However, kidnappers managed to escape while police have succeeded in releasing two youths identified as Tofique Ahmed, 19, resident of Shah Muhammad Jakhrani village and Mir Jakhrani, 16, resident of Ghulam Shah village, who came from their villages when who received the phone call of women and reached to meet the ladies who had in contact with them on phone for a week, riding on their motorcycle, police added.

Separately, Ayoub Dogar, New Faujdari police station SHO during patrolling flagged down the armed assailants riding on their motorcycle coming from Shikarpur city towards them at Andho Muqam, but motorcyclists did not stop and started firing on police, on it, SHO took resort to firing and arrested a suspect.

Later, identified as Hazoor Bakhsh in injured condition while four others his abettors ran away taking the benefit of darkness, police further added that arrested suspect shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment.

He was wanted to police in several cases at many police stations, police said. Further investigation was underway till filling of this news file.

HOSTILITY CLAIMS TWO LIVES

A man and his minor daughter were killed in an attack carried out by unidentified armed assailants at Nazar Muhammad Jagirani village on Wednesday.

According to police, a few unknown armed assailants believed to be Jatoi tribe attacked the house of Gulbahr Jagirani and opened indiscriminate firing on him, resultantly, Gulbahar Jagirani, 35, and his minor daughter identified as Aminat, 4, were killed on the spot.

Armed assailants fled from the place of incident after committing heinous crime. An apple of discord was said to be an old dispute between two groups of Jatoi and Jagirani tribesmen it already claimed at least two dozen lives of people of both the parties and left scores of injured, it was settled down in 2015.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the dead bodies to their relatives after conducting the medical legal formalities.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have made any arrest till filling of this news file.

ONE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

One commuter was killed and four other passengers wounded in a road accident occurred between a truck and a passenger van at Shikarpur-Khanpur Indus Highway on Wednesday.

A fast moving truck coming from Quetta to Sukkur hit the van coming from opposite direction, resultantly, one passenger of van identified as Hashim Pahore killed on the spot while four other passengers were sustained severe wounded.

The injured and the killed were shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment and autopsy and later, the dead body was handed over to his relatives.

One of the injured persons Gulab was referred to Sukkur Hospital due to precarious condition. However, the other injured were discharged after providing them medical treatment.