KHYBER Agency - A bid to smuggle Saudi Riyals from Pakistan to Afghanistan was foiled by the Khasadar Force at Torkham border on Wednesday. The administration official told that the Khasadar Force personnel were busy in their routine checking when they stopped a suspected Afghanistan bound fruit loaded truck. During search, 0.754 million Saudi Riyals were recovered from various cavities of the vehicle, sources said. The alleged money launder truck driver and conductor identified as Bahar Muhammad, son of Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Ishaq, son of Muhammad Usman, respectively were arrested and sent to Landi Kotal lock up for investigation, sources said.