We appeal over and over again to the best international cricketer to Prime Minister of Pakistan now , Imran Khan for a cancer hospital as he has already given us hope by announcing cancer hospital for Quetta in a prince conference before a few months ago.

His promise would take us in a better tomorrow to live if he really fulfills his promise to start the process as soon as possible. This epidemic victimized a very large number of our lives and due to which we still fear for losing much. This is our humble request to Captain for God sake he must not neglect this hopelessness in Balochistan as we have lost in a great count already.

JAVID SALEEM,

Turbat, August 24.