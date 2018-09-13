Share:

islamabad - The federal clerical staff association in a meeting with federal minister for finance urged the up-gradation of the pay scales of the federal employees similar to the provincial level.

A delegation led by general secretary QAU Employees Welfare Association (EWA) Syed Gulfaraz Hussain Shah met federal minister for finance Asad Umer and presented the charter of demand for up-gradation of pay scale.

The association said that all provincial govts have upgraded the clerical staff Supritendent, Assistant/Head Clerk, UDC and LDC in the years from 2014 to 201, while government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also upgraded the said posts.

The delegation informed the minister for finance that there is clear discrimination between the pay scale of federal and provincial clerical staff which is a cause of concern among the clerical staff of federal departments.

The Federal tribunal Services has also passed clear orders for up-gradation of clerical staff on the analogy of provincial governments.

and keeping in view the factual position narrated, it is humbly requested that this concern may be treated as departmental appeal and the matter of up gradation of federal clerical staff on the analogy of provincial governments may be taken up with establishment and finance division.