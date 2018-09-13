Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said speedy development of underdeveloped areas was a priority of the government.

"We will have to work day and night to materialise the dream of welfare of the masses," he said while presiding over a special meeting held to review development schemes of the province, including DGK.

The chief minister asked the administration to work actively to serve people. He added, claims were made about the development of deprived areas in the past but no practical step was taken in this regard. He said action would be initiated against those submitting wrong data about development schemes.

He said the situation of health, education and other basic facilities was deteriorated and facilities were, in fact, negligible in remote and tribal areas of the division.

Separately, Punjab CM Buzdar visited head office of the Punjab Safe City Authority at Qurban Lines and the central control room set up at the civil secretariat for monitoring of security arrangements.

He inspected different sections of the Punjab Safe City Authority. He was also given briefing about security arrangements for Muharramat the central control room.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said maintenance of peaceful atmosphere during the holy month should be ensured at every cost and the best security arrangements be made better than the previous years.

"The condition of route and time for Muharram processions and majalis should be ensured and peace committees should proactively work to promote religious harmony at the grass-root level," he added.

He said army and rangers had been called in to provide assistance in security arrangements during Muharram-adding the processions and majalis would be monitored through CCTV cameras and strict action would be taken against provocative speeches.

Similarly, he said, no compromise would be made on the publication and distribution of objectionable material and indiscriminate action would be taken on any violation.

IGP meets Buzdar

Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Wednesday. The chief minister felicitated IG Punjab on assuming the charge of his office and said that his (Tahir)'s appointment was purely on merit and in a professional way. He said, people were attaching high hopes with police. "We have to make the police department completely unbiased,"he added.

USAID delegation calls on CM

A delegation of the USAID led by Provincial Director Ms Lea Swamson called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

A detailed briefing was given by the USAID to the chief minister about ongoing cooperation in different sectors in the Punjab. During the meeting, discussion was held about promoting opportunities in different sectors, including healthcare, education, energy,agriculture and employment.