Metro Cash & Carry donates to Edhi Foundation

KARACHI (PR): As a symbol of its long-standing commitment towards social causes, Metro Pakistan (MCCPK) lent its support to Edhi Foundation and thus, the vulnerable factions of the society under its Care & Share initiative, and in alignment with UN on the International Day of Charity. It is recognized as a day when organizations, NGO's and stakeholders all around the world rally together to make a positive difference. Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan strongly believes in sustainable development by delivering economic, social and environmental benefits to all stakeholders.

Khushhali Bank gets Gold Price Disclosure Award

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Pakistan's premier microfinance bank achieved another milestone by proclaiming Gold Price Disclosure Award by Microfinanza Rating. The award proves KMBL's commitment to transparency of its pricing information. The Price Disclosure award is a public recognition of pricing transparency visible to investors and other international stakeholders who subscribe to the Data Platform. The Data Platform is a recent initiative for transparency in the financial inclusion sector that fills the gap left by Microfinance Transparency and unites several other microfinance initiatives (e.g. CERISE, SPTF, Smart campaign, PPI, MIMOSA, Factsheet, etc).

Talking on the milestone achieved, Ghalib Nishtar, President, KMBL said: "This acknowledgement signifies KMBL's commitment to maintain highest standards of business practices and commitment to improve and meet the latest industry service benchmarks; to be recognized for these efforts is indeed an honor for the Bank.

With this recognition, we will further improve our ability to utilize our customer insight, advance our internal processes and lay the foundations to automate differentiated propositions to individual customers based on what they value."

Petitions challenging KASB-BankIslami merger dismissed

KARACHI (PR): The Supreme Court has dismissed the petitions of members/shareholders of defunct KASB Bank Ltd. challenging the amalgamation of defunct KASB into BankIslami. The defunct KASB Bank Ltd. was merged by the State Bank of Pakistan with and into BankIslami on 7th May, 2015, with the approval of Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan. This merger was challenged by the sponsor shareholders and other shareholders of the defunct KASB Bank through constitutional petitions.

However these petitions were disposed ofby the Honorable High Court of Sindh vide order dated 17th April, 2018, rejecting the Petitioners plea of setting aside the merger. In addition the High Court issued certain directions to SBP under which it required.

Jazz wins Fastest Mobile Network Speed Test Award

Islamabad (PR): The Speedtest(r) award from Ookla(r) goes to Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital communications company. Ookla, an independent global leader in internet testing analyzed tests from a large sample of genuine mobile users in Pakistan, and found Jazz to be significantly ahead of its competitor telecom networks. Jazz is the country's fastest mobile network. This is significant because not only is Jazz the largest operator of the country, but also has the largest mobile internet user base of over 20 Million customers. Now, as Pakistan's fastest data network provider, Jazz consistently looks to offer subscribers the best online experience.

CEO of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim said about the Speedtest award, "When a global leader such as Ookla, recognizes Jazz's efforts to ensure that mobile communications technology remainsat par with global standards, we consider it a huge win.

We have always been committed to enabling users of our data services to upgrade their lifestyle for all things online."

"With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. It is our pleasure to recognize Jazz as the fastest data network in Pakistan based on our rigorous analysis. This award is a testament to the Telco's exceptional performance, as experienced by their own customers during Q1 and Q2," said Jamie Steven, Executive Vice President of Ookla.

Provincial revenue authority meeting held

LAHORE (pr): On the directions of Punjab FM Mukhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht a meeting of all the Provincial Revenue Collecting Agencies was held at PRA HQ. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual issues and interests. The meeting was presided over by Dr Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui, chairperson, PRA. The meeting was attended by Nasir Khan, DG KPRA, Yousaf Afridi, Collector KPRA, Mushtaq Kazmi, Advisor Tax Policy Sindh Revenue Board, Zameer Khalid, Commissioner Appeal , Sindh Revenue Board. While Javed Ahmed, Member Operations, Kamran Ahmed, Member Legal, and Zainul Abidin Sahi Member Policy participated from Punjab Revenue Authority.

It was decided in the meeting that all the provincial revenue collecting agencies would adopt a joint strategy for telecom case lying before Supreme Court of Pakistan.