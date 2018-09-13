Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kalim Imam in his inquiry report revealed that neither any instructions were given to District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Gondal nor the latter was pressurized by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar to tender apology from the Maneka family at their Dera.

“The CM passed no orders, gave no specific instructions, but only remanded the matter to the RPO to be resolved amicably, showing due deference to the independence of police officers,” the inquiry report revealed.

Moreover, the inquiry report further revealed that one Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, a close aide of first lady Bushra Khan’s former husband Khawar Maneka and accused of threatening DPO for consequences, was present in the CM Office as complainant and he had not the police officers for apology.

“The threadbare analysis of all statements reveals that no cognizable offence is made out from the actions of Mr. Ahsan Jamil. It does not constitute any interference in police affairs either since the Chief Minister called the meeting, and Jamil was present there as a complainant,” the inquiry report stated.

It recommended no further action in respect of Gujjar in view of the apology he tendered during the course of inquiry.

IGP Imam on Wednesday submitted an 11-page inquiry report in the Supreme Court on the controversy arose from suspension of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal after his meeting with CM Buzdar’s office where a private person Ahsan Jamil Gujjar. Gujjar had allegedly pressurized DPO to visit the dera of first lady’s former husband and tender apology over manhandling.

On the controversy, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the controversial transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal and directed the IGP Kalim Imam to come up along with the inquiry report in the matter prepared for Prime Minister.

On September 1, a 50-page inquiry report conducted by Abubakar Khudabakhs, the Additional Inspector General Police Investigation Branch Punjab was submitted before the top court had stated that no evidence was brought to substantiate the allegation of malafide on the part of the police or targeting family of Khawar Maneka and his family. The report had further stated that DPO’s visit to CM House was outside the ambit of inquiry.

The top court on the last hearing had directed the IGP to conduct inquiry within one week as to whether the said conduct of Ahsan Jamil constituted an offence of interfering in the police work. The top court had further observed that if an offence was made out appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with law.

According to the report, during the meeting of DPO and RPO, Gujjar complained and expressed his concern over the repeated incidents that had happened with the Maneka Family particularly the one on August 5 in which daughter of Khawar Maneka had been touched and shoved by the police.

“This incident had deeply upset the children, but despite several intimations and messages through friends no action had been taken to assuage the concerns.”

Gujjar was apprehending intra-sibling strife over the unresolved issues, as the family stood divided after the second marriage of Bushra, the first lady.

“The children were also suspecting some conspiracy from other members of the extended family with opposite political alignment.” The report further stated that the DPO Pakpattan, presented his position quite confidently in the presence of Chief Minister and RPO and told that if the messages meant ‘going to someone’s Dera’ for apology, he would not go.

“After discussion, CM Punjab asked RPO Sahiwal to personally look into the concerns and resolve them amicably.”

“The purpose of the meeting was not to intimidate, pressurize, undermine or obstruct the officers in the performance of their duty.”

The action of Gujjar can be categorized as remonstration, a complaint suffused with a deep sense of grievance and protest over inaction of the DPO, the report added.

The feeling of grievance was exacerbated by the fact that the incidents were causing a rift among the members of the Maneka family.

However, Gujjar said that he apologized if his manner had caused any uncomfortable feelings to any of the officers, the report went on to read.

According to the inquiry report, the CM allowed Gujjar access to the officers in a neutral, hospitable environment to convey his concerns without taking any sides. IGP Kalim Imam recommended that the CM Punjab should not call in future any officers of police directly to his office.

“He should ask the IGP if an officer is required to attend CM office in the performance of their duties. Complainants approaching the CM officer may be referred to the IGP for taking appropriate action,” it is recommended.

“No officer should attend CM office or the office of the ministers, or any other office of the government, not falling within their own chain of command, without express permission of the IGP.”