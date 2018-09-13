Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected 4 identical applications seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as well as cancellation of PML-N’s registration.

The ECP had reserved its verdict in the case on September 10.

The petitions were filed by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Abrar Raza, Makhdoom Niaz Inkalabi and Abdul Waheed. The ECP ruled that the party would remain registered as the PML-N.

In its detailed judgement against Election Act 2017, which had led to disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif from presidency of the PML-N, the Supreme Court had said, “To hold that a person who is disqualified to be king can nevertheless be given a free hand to operate as a kingmaker, who may, despite lacking qualification and without going through the electoral process, act as a puppet master, pull the strings and exercise political power vicariously, would amount to making a complete mockery of the Constitution, the legislative process, the law, the government and values that we hold so dear and have consciously worked for, defended and incorporated in the Constitution.”