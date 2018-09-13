Share:

LAHORE - Plan9, a project of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is all set to hold 12th Launchpad mega event for the promotion of entrepreneurial landscape of Pakistan on Thursday (today) at Arfa Software Technology Park, an open event for Startups from across the Pakistan.

In a message here Wednesday, PITB Chairman PITB Dr Umar Saif expressed that the eco-system has grown tremendously, with many large incubators being set up all across Pakistan and its proud moment at PITB for laying the seed of incubation with Plan9 in 2012.

The Expo would be participated by more than 100 Startups, which would help flourish the Startup ecosystem of Pakistan. It would be an opportunity to promote and celebrate this entrepreneurial spirit of Pakistan. It was a mission to create a budding entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan and foster the spirit of the same in the long run.

The participants' registration would start at 10 am at ground floor while the other features of the event include Panel Talk, Plan9 Story (Alumni), Startup Exhibition, networking and instrumental performances. Expo Day promises a celebration of innovation, technology and the enterprising spirit.

The Expo Day activities include 50+ tech startups showcasing their innovation, along with interesting panel talks from industry experts. The panel talks will focus on 'the role of Incubators' to the Incubation Story, Role of Incubators in the Evolving Entrepreneurial Space and other multiple discussions.

Plan9 has designed multiple activities to bring the startups up to speed with entrepreneurship including motivational talks, scavenger hunt, pitch and presentation workshops, business plan and market validation workshop, fire side chat, tips on launching, team building, speed networking and much more.

Students and youngster can also have an opportunity to work with the startups, it can be fruitful to understand varying tech domains operational in Pakistan along with networking opportunities. To attend the Expo Day and witness the startup landscape of Pakistan and the work that is being done in the tech space, participants may register at the following link: http://plan9.pitb.gov.pk/expoday/.