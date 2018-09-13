Share:

ISLAMABAD - The foreign ministry on Wednesday said that Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Sahibzada Ahmed Khan had been summoned to Islamabad.

A foreign ministry statement said: “With regard to the recent (drinking) incident involving our High Commissioner in London, we received the news through electronic and social media.”

It added: “The matter was discussed with the Foreign Minister who asked for a written explanation from the High Commissioner. The Foreign Minister (Shah Mehmood Qureshi) has called him to Headquarters for explanation as well.”