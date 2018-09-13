Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government is all set to bring changes in the finance bill to pull out the national economy of crisis, the opposition parties are also ganging up to cash in on the situation and to get the probe of alleged elections rigging from the platform of Parliament on their terms and conditions.

Sources in the opposition parties informed that efforts are being made to unite the otherwise divided opposition so that the PTI government could be put on its knees and strong and effective terms of reference of proposed parliamentary probe into the alleged rigging could be made.

Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was once again active to remove the mistrust between the two main opposition parties — PPP and PML-N - so that demand for constitution of Parliamentary Commission to probe the July 25 elections could be made from the position of strength.

The differences between the opposition parties were fully exposed in the recently held elections of Prime Minister and later for the Presidency where PPP and PML-N had taken their separate positions.

Despite hectic efforts made by the smaller parties on opposition benches but both PPP and PML-N held their ground resulting in the sharp division in the opposition parties.

Despite his failed efforts to bring both PPP and PML-N on some common grounds in the elections for Prime Minister and then President of Pakistan, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has not lost hope and once again making covert efforts to bring both PPP and PML-N on same page on single-point agenda of getting probe into alleged rigging in the general elections from a Parliamentary Commission.

Initially ruling PTI had agreed to facilitate opposition parties’ demand of getting probe into the rigging charges but now the government seemed drifting from its earlier position and looking ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ in the probe mechanism.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a media chat the other day had said that the opposition parties should come up with some specific demand of probe that in which and how many constituencies the opposition wanted examination of rigging charges.

Parliamentary sources informed that as government wanted to revisit the finance bill and some drastic changes in it were on the card so the government must be requiring the support of opposition parties to get it through from the Parliament.

In the current composition of both houses of the Parliament it would next to impossible for ruling alliance to get the altered finance bill through from Upper House of the Parliament where the opposition parties were in clear majority provided they would stand united.

Sources informed that MMA Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in contact with the leadership of both PPP and PML-N, and trying to convince them on a point that the joint opposition parties would easily make the government comply on the elections probe.

Sources said that due to the death of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz the matter of bringing opposition parties leaders across the table, to devise joint strategy on elections probe and other issues facing the opposition parties, was deferred and most likely this meeting would take place by the middle of next week when both National Assembly and Senate would be in session following the joint sitting of the Parliament to review the finance bill.