LAHORE - Funeral of chairman of University of Management and Technology (UMT) Dr Hassan Sohaib Murrad was offered at the UMT ground here on Wednesday.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including teachers and professors, attended the prayers. Dr Hassan Murad died in an accident on September 10 near Khunjrab Pass (Gilgit).

Meanwhile, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that Dr Hasan’s services in the field of education would be remembered. He was talking to the family of the deceased.

Sirajul Haq recalled that from his early life, Dr Hasan adopted the Islamic movement as his ideal and decided to work in the field of education as he believed that no nation could progress without education.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to improve the condition of government schools and colleges and also the standard of education. It was the primary duty of the government to attend to the problems of education, health, poverty and employment, he added.