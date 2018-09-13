Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN / SARGODHA / Gujranwala / - BAHAWALPUR - The boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) have announced Intermediate (Part-II & Combined) Annual Examinations Results 2018 showing remarkable performance of the private colleges’ students especially females.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at BISE DG Khan office situated at Multan road. As per official result, Punjab Group of Colleges Kot Adu (Muzaffargarh) has bagged top three positions. Faryal Pervez securing 1057 marks out of 1100 has stood first, Maaz-ur-Rehman securing 1048 marks stood second while Rija Arshad securing 1046 remained third. Ijaz-ur-Rehman of Govt Post Graduate College Layyah securing 1046 marks has remained third.

In Pre-Medical (boys), Maaz-ur-Rehman has stood First Position with marks 1048, Ijaz-ur-Rehman has stood Second Position with marks 1046 while Abdul Hai and Abdul Rehman both shared third position with marks 1039.

In Pre-Medical (girls), Faryal Pervez has stood first with 1057 marks, Rija Arshad second with 1046 marks and Hania Noor third with marks 1043.

In Pre-Engineering (boys), Muhammad Tasfeen grabbed first position with 1036 marks, Irtaza Umer Latif and Muhammad Adil both second with 1034 marks, and Mesum Abbas third position with 1025 marks.

In Pre-Engineering (girls), Farheen Fatima got first position with 1025 marks, Zainab Jamil second position with 1017 marks, and Sara Kamal has third position with 1014 marks.

In Humanities & Commerce Group (boys), Jan Sher stood first position, Hamza Iqbal was declared as second and Muhammad Furqan as third, Among girls, Sidra Bibi got first position, Saima Rasheed second and Rimsha Batool third position.

In General Science Group (boys), Danish has stood first, Ahmad Ali Hamza Naqvi second and Muhammad Hamza third position, while among girls, Tayyaba Maryam first, Amna Qadir stood and Mustabshira Ghaffar third. Talking to The Nation, Deputy Controller of Examination Sheikh Amjad Hussain said that total 44279 candidates had appeared while 29775 been declared successful with 67.24 pass percentages.

He added that total 30148 regular candidates of all the groups appeared while 22380 candidates were declared successful with 74.23 percentages. A total of 44279 private candidates of all the groups have appeared while 29775 candidates were declared successful with 67.24 percentages, he added.

BISE Sargodha announced that 45149 candidates participated in the examinations out of which 27849 remained pass so pass percentage remained is 61.68. Commissioner Sargodha division Captain (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was the guest of honor at result announcing ceremony.

Girls grabbed all the top three positions while government colleges and higher secondary schools have failed to present their remarkable efficiency in the intermediate exams.

On the other hand, the private institutions remained successful by getting top positions across the Sargodha division. Commissioner Sargodha congratulated all position holders, their teachers and parents. He also and paid homage to them for their key role in the success of the children.

He said that the brilliant students had to come forward for the better future of country and it could be done only adopting more attention and more hardworking. He also advised them to play their vital role in plantation drive to control changing environmental surroundings. Earlier, the controller of examination said that strict measures had been chalked out to curb the use of unfair means in the examinations. He said six cases were filed in this regard.

According to BISE Sargodha, Maria Roll No 405234 of ILM College obtained first position with 1047 marks. District Public School and Inter College Joherabad student Hamail Malik Gunjial Roll No403093 stood second with 1044 marks while Fozia Gull of Punjab College Bhakkar Roll No.402232 secured third position with 1043 marks. So the first three positions were taken by girls.

In Pre Medical (boys group), Abdul Rehman Aziz of District Public School and Inter College student got first position with 1035 marks. Punjab College of Information and Technology student Ali Azmat secured second position with 1031 marks and Muhammad Abaid of same institute got third position with 1030 marks.

In Pre Medical (girls group) Maria of ILM remained first, Hamail Malik Gunjial second and Fozia Gull of Punjab College Bhakkar third. In Pre Engineering (boys group) Mukhtar Imran of ILM College remained first with 1032 marks. PAF College student Faheem was second with 1030 marks and Muhammad Ehsan of Punjab College of Technology got third position with 1027 marks. In Pre Engineer (girls group) Mahnoor of Punjab College Nosherah was declared first with 1013 marks; Sidra of Punjab College second with 990 marks and Madeha Mashal of Government College Darya Khan third with 986 marks. The board sources said that complete result would be announced today and position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates in a ceremony at BISE Campus.

Abdul Rehman of Gojra government postgraduate College got 957 marks and remained on top in the BISE Faisalabad in humanities group. The student of same college Muhammad Afzal got second position in the board in humanities group by securing 937 marks while Ifra Shahzadi, a student of The Prime Standard College for Women, Toba got third position by securing 1013 marks in general science group.

The BISE Gujranwala announced result of intermediate examination 2018. According to the results, a total of 132,059 candidates appeared in the examination from which 72859 declared successful with 55.17 pass percentage.

BISE Gujranwala announced that Maliha Maryam of Punjab College Sialkot stood first by securing 1051 marks, Manahil Naeem, Darkhashan Sehar of Punjab College Gujranwala and Muhammad Habib of Kips College captured second position by securing 1046 marks each while Kanwar Nadeem Ahmed and Mahrukh of Punjab College grabbed third position by securing 1041 marks.

According to details in Pre Medical Boys Habib stood first with 1046 marks, Kanwar Nadeem Ahmed remained second with 1041 marks and Ibrar Ahmed and Inza Muhammad captured third position by securing 1039 marks each, in Pre Medical (girls group) Maliha stood first with 1051 marks, Manahal Naeem and Darkhashan Sehar captured second by securing 1046 marks each and Mahrukh stood third with 1041 marks. In Pre Engineering (boys group) Zain and Hamza Abbas stood first with 1039 marks, Muhammad Athar Sajid and Muhammad Haider Khan captured second with 1037 marks each while Hamza remained third by securing 1022 marks.

In Pre Engineering (girls group) Hamna captured first with 1040 marks, Roma Ansar stood second by securing 1038 marks and Javeria grabbed third with 1037 marks. In humanities boys Muhammad Owais stood at the top with 970 marks, Akash Ahmed captured second securing 934 marks and Muhammad Saqlain got third position with 910 marks.

In humanities girls Rimsha grabbed first with 1006 marks, Hira Fatima stood second with 983 marks and Yamina captured third position securing 963 marks. In general science boys group Muhammad Qasim was declared as first with 1035 marks, Muhammad Umair second securing 991 marks and Ahmed Raza third with 987 marks.

In General Science (girls group) Umama Naeem captured first position by securing 1027 marks, Eisha Nadeem got second with 1021 marks and Iqra Perven grabbed third position by securing 1017marks. In commerce boys group Abu Huraira stood first with 1000 marks, Malk Zohaib remained second by securing 983 marks and Usama Sajid got third position with 972 marks.

In commerce girls group, Brira Chanda stood first with 1009 marks, Insha Shahzadi grabbed second securing 994 marks and Mubashira and Khadija captured third position with 992 marks each.

BISE BAHAWALPUR SUCCESS RATIO REMAINS 55.62PC

The BISE Bahawalpur announced result of HSSC annual examination 2018 here. According to BISE Control (examinations) Tahir Jaffri, overall first position was clinched by Hafiz Abdus Saboor of Govt Degree College Bahawalnagar with 1048 marks followed by two students - Talia Hamid of Punjab College Bahawalpur and Bisma Qureshi of Fauji Foundation Model Girls High School Bahawalnagar who grabbed the second position with 1043 marks respectively. Maryam Chaudhry of Punjab College for Women Bahawalpur got the third position with 1042 marks.

The controller informed that a total of 52,331 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 29,105 candidates appeared successfully with a passing percentage of 55.62 percentage.

A ceremony in this regard was held at BISE Auditorium in which position-holders, their parents and teachers along with administrative officers attended it.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Sameer Iqbal who is BISE chairman was the chief guest at the ceremony who distributed prize and certificates to toppers

Result can be seen on the BISE Bahawalpur’s website www.bise.edu.pk