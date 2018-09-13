Share:

ISLAMABAD - On special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a joint session of the Parliament summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi for Thursday has been postponed till 17th September (Monday).

Newly-elected President Arifur Rahman Alvi will now address the joint session of Parliament on Monday (17th September) to formally start the first parliamentary year of the present government.

The major opposition parties, after telephonic consultation, had demanded the government to reschedule session of both the houses of Majilis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

The PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar, while talking to The Nation, said that the joint session of Parliament (scheduled on Thursday) and the National Assembly session (scheduled on Friday) have been postponed till the last ritual of former first lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

The joint session of the Parliament is tentatively scheduled on Monday, he added.

The funeral prayers will be offered at 5pm on Friday. The former first lady’s Rasm-e-Qul is also scheduled in Jati Umra on Sunday. Begum Kalsoom passed away in London on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than a year.

PML-N chief whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi in a telephonic consultation with opposition parties’ senior members received nod from PPP’s Khursheed Shah and MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to demand the federal government to postpone the joint session till next Monday.

Both Syed Khursheed Shah and Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to the PML-N’s demand for the postponement of joint session of Parliament.

The PML-N, the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, wanted to participate in the Majilis-e-Shoora session after the funeral prayers for former first lady Begum Kalsoom Nawaz on Friday.

Former speaker National Assembly and PML-N senior lawmaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had also asked the government to reschedule the first address of President Arif Alvi to joint session till Monday (17th September). Sadiq said that the PML-N lawmakers will not be able to attend the session.

PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi, in a statement, expressed his reservations over summoning the session on Thursday. “Difference of opinion in politics is common but now we are watching unethical manner as well,” he said.

Dr Alvi, in his maiden address as President of Pakistan, will share the vision of the present government in different quarters including foreign affairs, economic affairs, law and order situation etc.

The 13th elected President, Arif Alvi, had assumed the duties of his office on last Sunday (9th September). “I will fulfill all responsibilities towards the development of the country and not be a silent president,” Alvi said after taking oath. He also served as the PTI’s secretary general for eight years from 2006, and was elected an MP from Karachi in 2013 as well as in 2018.

The president, a dentist by profession, was elected president of Pakistan on September 4 by securing 352 votes from the electoral college that comprises more than a thousand lawmakers – the members of both houses of the Parliament and provincial assemblies.

The first session of the National Assembly will now be held on very next day of joint session of the Parliament on September 18. The first session of the 15th National Assembly may also witness furore by opposition parties over host of matters including induction and removal of Atif Mian as adviser, prime minister’s appeal from overseas Pakistanis to contribute to dams construction, likely increase in gas tariff by 46 per cent and other matters.

SENATE SESSION POSTPONED

The government postponed the Senate session till next week hours after its summoning for Friday, September 14 — a decision that created quite a stir on the social media.

The Senate Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon announced that President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on Friday at 5 pm.

The last session of the house had been prorogued on September 3 and the government had summoned the session to table the money bill in the house to get its recommendations on the revised budget.

However, the government later the same day postponed the session till next week as it faced criticism on social media as many political activists argued that the summoning was ill-timed because the funeral prayers and the burial ceremony of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, would be held the same day at Jattiumra in Lahore. They argued that many politicians and lawmakers were intending to participate in the funeral prayers of the former First Lady and the government should have avoided summoning the Senate session on Friday.