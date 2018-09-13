Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Halle Berry is to make her directorial debut with ‘Bruised’. The ‘Monster’s Ball’ actress will also star in and produce the martial arts drama, which is due to begin production next March.

The movie, which has been written by Michelle Rosenfarb, will follow a disgraced MMA fighter who has to deal with the return of her six-year-old son and being the mother he needs, while also facing off against one of the rising stars of the sport. Halle is to work with the team who executes fight choreography for the ‘John Wick’ series, Deadline reports.

Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures, Entertainment 360, and Linda Gottlieb will also produce, while Riverstone is financing and Erica Lee is executive producing. The film is being developed with the EIS company.

The 52-year-old star has a busy few months ahead as she will appear in ‘John Wick 3’ and is attached to play the key defense role in the remake of 1985 thriller ‘Jagged Edge’.

Last year, she was seen on screen in both ‘Kidnap’ and ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’.

The ‘Extant’ actress will be hoping her foray into directing is more successful than one of her previous jobs, as she previously admitted she was sacked from working in a bar because she made the drinks too strong.

She said: ‘’I wasn’t even old enough to be a bartender. I was in a big city, and I was 19 years old.