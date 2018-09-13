Share:

KARACHI - The newly appointed Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday assumed charge as the Sindh IG. Dr Imam, who earlier served as chief of Punjab police, has replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi who was transferred from the post after the top cadre of the police bureaucracy across the country underwent a major reshuffle last week.

On Dr Imam’s arrival at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday, he was presented a guard of honour. On this occasion several senior officials including DIG finance, DIG establishment, AIG operation Sindh welcomed him.

Earlier, while talking at Karachi airport, Dr Imam vowed to improve the police system and fully eliminating street crime from Karachi.