LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has called upon the Indonesian Government to work on developing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for promoting mutual trade especially in the FMCG sector. It has also urged the Indonesian government for easing the visa policy and cutting down the visa application processing time for the businessmen.

The association also proposed to hold Indonesian-Expo in all the major cities of Pakistan to promote quality Indonesian products in Pakistan and reciprocating this effort by ensuring Pakistani businessmen delegation's participation in Indonesia Trade Export 2018 to help introduction of Pakistani products.

These demands were raised by the PFIA during a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri here on Wednesday. The Ambassador was invited by the Association to discuss different avenues for increasing the bilateral trade between both the brotherly Islamic countries.