Doctors appealed to fund dams

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has appealed to doctors to generously donate for the national cause of building dams. In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that donation of Rs3 million from Nishter Medical University Multan was a precedent for other medical institutions. “I am really grateful and admire the initiative taken by Vice Chancellor Prof Mustafa Kamal”, Dr Yasmin Rashid said while expressing hope that people from all walks of life would help the government for overcoming water shortage. Appreciating initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, she also appealed to overseas Pakistanis to contribute for securing future of the country. –Staff Reporter

Hospitals sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed two healthcare establishments (HCEs) for wrong treatment and non-implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). The 23-bed Meer Unani Hospital was closed down at Chowk Yateem Khan, after a probe was completed on the complaint of Muhammad Ishaq. He had maintained in his application that Hakeem Asif Meer had assured him of walking on his feet after a 6-month treatment though he was paralysed since he was six. The promise remained elusive despite five-year-long treatment, and toes of the patients were amputated by the Hakeem to save his legs. Upon thorough probe into complainant’s allegations, the PHC closed down the hospital, and sent the case of Hakim Asif to the Pakistan National Council for Tibb for further action. The second complaint was received via email about a rehab centre in Toba Tek Singh. The PHC team visited the centre and found that there were no emergency cover, psychiatry and health professionals, while 13 inmates were kept in subhuman conditions. All the detained ones were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, and the Centre was closed down. –Staff Reporter

Labourer electrocuted

A 24-year-old labourer was electrocuted during work at an under construction house in Badami Bagh, rescue officials said. Resident of district Vehari, Maqbool was working at an under construction house when he touched electric wires. As a result, he received severe electric shock and died instantly. The police shifted the body to the morgue. –Staff Reporter

‘Govt committed to workers’ welfare’

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource and Chairman Governing Body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Ansar Majeed Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to formulate a comprehensive the provincial labour policy safeguarding rights of industrial workers. Presiding over the 137th meeting of the governing body of the PESSI here on Wednesday, he said this policy would also work for restoring trust of industrialist and the business community and registration of domestic and home based women workers. The minister said that the only solution to problems of the labour community was to online affairs of secured workers so that each and every labourer could enjoy benefits of Social Security and medical cover by Smart Cards, speedy resolve of issues of compensation, marriage, death, education and other related grants.–Staff Reporter

Drive against underage drivers

City traffic police on Wednesday launched a fresh campaign against underage drivers particularly those riding motorcycle-rickshaws. Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik ordered the traffic police to launch a full-fledged campaign to discourage underage driving in the sprawling metropolis. The CTO issued the directions while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday. SP Traffic Asif Siddique, all DSPs and senior traffic officers were also present on this occasion. A police spokesman said the vehicles driven by underage drivers would be impounded by police while the drivers would be issued fine tickets. The traffic wardens deployed across the metropolis are directed to take strict action against the underage drivers. Similarly, the police would impose heavy fine on drivers of public transports in case of overloading. In a press statement, SSP Liaqat Ali Malik has appealed to the citizens not to allow their children, below 18, drive cars or motorcycles on city roads. He also warned that the police would take strict action against the parents in case of repeated violations. –Staff Reporter

The campaign against underage drivers was launched on the orders of the Lahore High Court to discourage this trend. Police officials believe underage driver cause many fatal road accidents. Such drivers not only put their own lives at risk but also they are a serious threat to other road users.