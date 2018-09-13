Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Khalid’s collection for Hollister will launch in stores and online on Thursday. The 20-year-old singer songwriter has teamed up with clothing store Hollister - which is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - to release a 13-piece collection which will make its debut in stores and online this week, after first being teased at the Teen Choice Awards last month. In a press release, Khalid said of the range: ‘’I am so excited to finally reveal my product collaboration with Hollister. It’s been a great experience getting to work with the design team there.–GN