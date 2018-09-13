Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered City Traffic Officer Malik Liaquat to enforce traffic laws.

The court of Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi ordered the traffic police chief to curb underage driving and ensure use of helmet.

“Arrest underage drivers, confiscated their vehicles. Don’t let them go home unless their parents contact you,” the court ordered the CTO. A lawyer, Abdullah Malik, moved the court seeking directives for authorities to implement traffic laws. The court also ordered Pemra to run road safety campaigns.