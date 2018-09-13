Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Punjab Law Department about the fate of law officers and delay in appointment of advocate general.

Hearing petition filed by Dr Ikram Ullah Warraich, the court expressed concerns at the delay in posting the law officers and.

Lawyers present in the court pointed out that the present government has taken the responsibility of administration of the provincial affairs almost a couple of a weeks ago but the Principal Law Officer i.e. Advocate General in the province has not been appointed so far and the AG office in the Punjab is working on an adhoc basis.

It was observed that there is a complete uncertainty in the office of Advocate General Punjab and learned law officers already working there are not certain as to whether they will continue with their such responsibility or some arrangements will be made. Such uncertain state resulted in poor representation in the courts on behalf of the government.

The court directed law secretary to file a detailed report and adjourned hearing till Sept 14.