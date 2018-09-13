Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man along with daughter died while three others got injured in road accident here in Khiali area.

According to rescue and police, Sajjad, a resident of Aalam Chowk along with his wife and three daughters was on the way on a motorcycle. Near Khiali, a tractor-trolley hit the bike. Resultantly Sajjad and his one daughter died while his wife Najma and two other daughters received injuries. The dead bodies and injured were shifted DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, a minor girl electrocuted while playing in street here at Ghuman Wali. Five-year-old Amna was playing in street when she suddenly touched a faulty electric wire.

Resultantly she received electric shocks and died on the spot.