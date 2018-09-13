Share:

LAHORE - The Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) was observed on Wednesday with religious zeal and fervor.

Religious organisations arranged seminars and meetings to highlight the personality and achievements of second caliph of Islam. Hazrat Umar (RA) was martyred by a Zoroastrian slave Abu Lulu Feroze while he was leading the Fajr prayers at Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Speakers at different seminars said that the non-Muslim world was following concept of a welfare state given by Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA). It was a pity, they said, that the Muslim world has disowned the traditions of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) and other pious caliphs.

The Shia community has started arranging majalis to highlight the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family members and companions in battle of Karbala. Shia scholars have a busy schedule till Youm-e-Ashore on September 21 with a number of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions to commemorate the grand sacrifice of grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).