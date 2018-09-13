Share:

LAHORE - PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that Maryam Nawaz Sharif did not issue any statement from Adiala Jail.

In a statement here Wednesday, the PML-N spokesperson said Maryam Nawaz did not talk to media and the statement being aired these days attributed to her, was baseless and had no authenticity.

The spokesperson also warned, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz, that her statement to media must be reported within the context and after due confirmation. Ms Aurangzeb said that any statement of Maryam Nawaz would be issued by her office and only that should be treated authentic and valid.

She also urged media to avoid conjectures and speculations and make public only that statement which the PML-N spokesperson will release. She said statements based on speculations cause harm and that should be avoided.