LAHORE - After the success of its presence at the AAPNA Convention, Masarrat Makeup, a certified Halal brand that conforms to global quality standards, is participating at ‘The Makeup Show’ in Orlando, (US) which is scheduled to take place from 15th to 16th Sep.

The Makeup Show is a PRO-focused beauty event targeted mainly to those in the beauty and fashion industry and is attended by most high profile beauty brands, making it one of the top five makeup driven expos in the US.

Masarrat Makeup expanded its reach across the globe in July by launching at the AAPNA Convention in Dallas that gained much popularity amongst women looking for reasonably priced halal makeup products, not tested on animals.

Hence, the entire range of Masarrat Makeup products including its best seller Silk Foundation, Silk Pressed Powder, Stay on Blusher, Perfect Wear Eyeliner, Matte Luxe and Liquid Lipsticks will now be showcased at ‘The Makeup Show’.

Makeup maestro, Masarrat Misbah said, “Our success at the AAPNA Conference has driven us to participate at The Makeup Show being held in Orlando. We consider this a huge achievement for us since it’s the first time Masarrat Makeup is exhibiting at a platform as large as this. We look forward to presenting the growing range of our makeup line.”

If you’re a makeup enthusiast or belong to the Fashion and Beauty industry, The Makeup Show being held in Orlando, Florida on the 15th and 16th of September, is definitely not to be missed.