KARACHI - In a jam-pack press conference at her office, provincial minister for health and population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho claimed that there was no irregularities in Sindh health department, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), if interested, can carry out investigation against any happenings.

She was replying to question about the anomaly in procurement of medicines for the government health hospitals around Sindh.

“The process of procurement of medicines was transparent, but NAB could investigate the case, if they are interested,” she told the media, who attended her press conference, on Wednesday.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho further informed the media about steps, being taken by the government to improve the deteriorate health department condition in the province.

She said that in order to maintain data of employees and find out ghost employs, the department is going to introduce biometric system across the province.

“The employees had been given 15th September the last date for the purpose,” she said adding that “recently I had visited many government hospitals but was not satisfied with their performance.”

“The health department is a difficult department and faces multiple challenges , however to meet the challenges we have a panel of experts to restructuring ,reshaping and for roadmap in the department,” she committed.

She added: “We are working on a software to monitor and to keep a vigilant check on the performance of lady health workers/ supervisors and other medical staff while measures are being taken to make EPI program more effective. They will be provided smart cell phones in order to check their performance.”

Pechuho further said that the posts of Medical Superintendents, DHOs and others would be filled after proper tests, adding that she assured that she would maintain transparency in the department.

She was of the opinion that the MOUs through Public Private Partnerships would be reviewed as their period ended.

She further said that the people of Sindh are enlightened and they know that there should be certain gap in births and in this way we can overcome the menace of population. Replying to a query she said that in next fiscal year the vertical programs might be regularlized.

She further said that National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases(NICD) is functioning efficiently, however, the deaths of the persons, who were transplanted electronic hearts recently, were not the cause of inaccuracy.

“There is no need to conduct inquiry against NICVD administration over sad demise of these two persons,” she claimed.

“We have constituted monitoring committee to oversee the hospital conditions around Sindh, and hopefully we will get fruits by taking these steps,” she concluded.