LAHORE - Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) governing body chairman Ansar Majeed, who is also a provincial minister for Labour and Human Resources, presided over a 137th meeting of the body on Wednesday.

The governing body gave confirmation of the decisions taken in the meeting. Permission was granted to extend the bid validity against the tender for procurement of electro medical equipment for all the emergencies and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the hospitals of PESSI.

They expressed their concern over the delay in the procedure of bidding and stressed upon the need to accelerate and complete the procurement process of the equipment to facilitate the patients at the earliest.

The meeting also approved the grant of Rs7.6 million for treatment of a kidney and liver patient Muhammad Zubair, secured worker of PESSI from abroad on the recommendation of the Health Department.

It was decided to give approval to enhance the disability and survivor’s pensions of the old pensioners taking pension to the limit of Rs10,000 for a long period.

Time scale promotion of employees of the PESSI in PPG 1 and 2 to BC 3 to 4 according to the pay scales of Punjab government was also approved by the governing body.

The minister said that the only solution of the problems of labour community is to online the affairs of secured workers so that each and every labourer could enjoy the benefits of social security.

Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, PESSI Vice Commissioner Humaira Ikram, DG Headquarter Baber Abbad, Medical Advisor Dr Nasir Jamal Pasha, GB members; Aima Mehmood, Abdul Majid, Waqar Ahmad, Hameed Khan, Shehzad Anwar and other attended the meeting.