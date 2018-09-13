Share:

BAHAWALPUR - A minor child was sexually assaulted and the accused filmed the ugly scene and later shared it with others. The police registered arrested the accused after registration of a case.

According to sources, resident of Chak 42/DB, tailor master Muhammad Akram informed the Police Checkpost 16/BC that his son named Sajawal was sexually assaulted by a person named Usman Dachi who filmed the incident with a cellphone.

The accused also attempted to use video of the incident to blackmail the child into keeping a mum.

Akram came across the video upon which he enquired from son about the incident.

The child told his father about the ugly episode upon which the man approached the Police Checkpost 16/BC.

The police registered a case against the accused and later arrested him.