Share:

The plenty of appreciation to ministry of Information and broadcasting of Pakistan for introduction of two TV channels from the platform of Pakistan television; Children channel and PTV cricket, former is the need of time, because no any lucrative and nurturing source of Information and entertainments for child under sixteen that free from sensations and chaos and later, cricket channel is the stepping stone in bringing back the lost asset of cricket in society and country.

Some proposals regarding the children television, those should be frame in subjected TV structure these are; science and mathematics programs with application, arts and culture enhancement, teaching and tutor training sessions, special education and cognitive skills learning projects. Concerned ministry must draw attention towards these highlighted elements

ENGR ALI AKHTAR,

Karachi, August 26.