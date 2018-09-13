Share:

rawalpindi - At least four persons were killed and one injured in incidents of firing, electrocution and road accident in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a sanitary worker of Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management was electrocuted to death in area of Sadiqabad. According to sources, Intaras Maseh was cleaning the road when he touched a high potency electricity wire resulting in his immediate death. The locals shifted the dead body of the sanitary worker to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for autopsy. Sadiqabad Police also reached the incident site and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

In the second incident, a labourer named Mehmood was killed when a high voltage electricity wire fell on him at Mureed Chowk in Kallar Syedan. The Rescue 1122 moved the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kallar Syedan for post-mortem. Police Station Kallar Syedan officials visited the incident site and mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register.

In third incident, a speeding mini bus hit and killed a motorcyclist on Adiala Road, within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist was taking a U-turn infront of Chaudhry Ilyas Plaza on Adiala Road when a speeding mini bus crushed the motorcyclist. The bus driver managed to escape while local police and Rescue 1122 arrived on the scene and shifted the dead man to hospital. The name of victim could not be ascertained by Rescue 1122.

In the fourth incident, a man was murdered in Tharjiyal Village, in precinct of PS Gujar Khan. The dead body was moved to THQ Hospital for post-mortem while police rushed to the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

Later, the family members and area residents gathered outside PS Gujar Khan and staged a protest demo against the murder by blocking main GT Road. The commuters suffered heavily due to road blockage. Police officers reached the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

According to Police, 50 year old Afrasiab was gunned down while his nephew was injured by attackers. The reason behind the armed attack was said to be old enmity, police added. Police added that Afrasiab’s brother was also murdered last year.

Till the filing of this report, police were trying to convince the protestors to open road for traffic.