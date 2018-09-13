Share:

LAHORE - The management of National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt Limited (NESPAK) has announced that all its employees would donate money from their salaries to the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund, contributing for construction of new water reservoirs.

For this purpose, one day's basic pay of all employees (Regular/Contract) will be donated towards this fund by the Company from the salary of September 2018.

On this occasion, NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood also reiterated his commitment to assist the government and offered NESPAK's engineering consultancy services for the dam projects.