Traders to contribute to dams fund

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has initiated ground work for collection of sizable funds for their onward depositing in the Chief Justice Prime Minister’s Dams fund, President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan said here Wednesday. “RCCI had always been in the front-line to come up for the national cause and it will again play its healthy role to fulfill the national call given by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said in reply to a question while addressing a press conference. Applauding the spirit behind the cause for collection of funds, he said that the business community of the country would play its due role in all the national building activities like it had been doing in the past. “Surely we will come up with an announcement for making contribution in the dams fund as soon as the RCCI body concludes its spade work on the matter,” he added. Former President RCCI Sohail Altaf backing the formation of EAC suggested that the composition of the council may also had included representation from regional business Chambers or FPCCI as being the main stake holders of the economy.–APP

US seeking new trade talks with China: WSJ

WASHINGTON: Washington has proposed a fresh round of trade talks with Beijing to tackle problems before the Trump administration slaps more tariffs on Chinese imports, the Wall Street Journal said Wednesday. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently sent an invitation to Chinese officials proposing a bilateral meeting at ministerial level, the daily reported. Such a meeting could take place in Washington or Beijing, according to informed sources. There was no immediate reaction by the US Treasury department to the report. The escalating trade spat between Washington and Beijing has generated turbulence in global markets. Trump has already imposed 25-percent customs duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, triggering a tit-for-tat response from Beijing. He vowed last week to increase tariffs to hit an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports "very soon" unless China agreed to steps that would reduce its massive trade surplus.–AFP

Promotion of financial literacy urged

ISLAMABAD: Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Wednesday signed between Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to collaborate in the ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign which aims to create a concerted platform to promote financial education among students from primary to university level in Pakistan. A statement issued by SECP here said. The MOU was signed by the Executive Director (PAGE) Fajer Pasha and Commissioner of Investor Education Department SECP Shauzab Ali. The ceremony was witnessed by trustee PAGE and chairman taleem foundation, Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qadir Additional Director SECP, Usman Khalid ,Program Manager PAGE Ms. Madiha Naeem , Assistant Director,Ms Tooba Akram and Coordinator IED,Ms. Maria Nida. Under the banner of Jamapunji, both parties vow to collaborate in the ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign which aims to create a concerted platform to promote financial education among students from primary to university level in Pakistan.–APP

Workshop on Zig-Zag bricks kiln starts at PEC

ISLAMABAD: A three-day training workshop on Construction and Understanding Operations of Zig-Zag Bricks Kilns was started at Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) here Wednesday. Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Sewa Lamsal also attended the inauguration ceremony of three-day workshop. The event was organized by PEC in collaboration with National Energy and Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA), Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), All Pakistan Brick Owners Association and Ministry of Climate Change. Secretary PEC Eng. Khadim Hussain Bhatti in his welcome address, welcomed the participants from across the country and foreign delegates. He urged the participants for their productive participation in this workshop. He said that with the help of modified design as zigzag brick kilns, up to 40 percent reduction in fuel would save million dollars on coal import whereas carbon emission could be reduced up to 85 percent thus controlling environmental degradation.–APP

Khadim Hussain Bhatti said that PEC's role in this connection would be to facilitate trainings and awareness raisings amongst the stakeholders in collaboration of National Energy and Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Ministry of Climate Change.

He said that PEC would extend its full support in awareness raising and skill development of the professionals, designers and the masons for large scale adoption of this technology which would have far reaching impacts on the energy resources, environmental protection and overall economic growth of the country. He said that the modified design will open job opportunities upto 10,000 for environmentalists and engineers.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan in his remarks said that the ministry of Climate Change would extend all possible support to promote the modified design which would resolve environment issues and create job opportunities. He stressed on the participants to take active participation in the three days workshop to get maximum knowledge about the adoption of new technology. He said that the ministry would continue efforts to organize more such event for creating awareness about the environmental issues.

The clay brick-manufacturing sector in Pakistan, with an estimated 1.5 percent contribution to the GDP, is still a highly un-regulated and un-documented area. There are about 20,000 brick kilns in Pakistan.

This training program will include both classroom session and training at brick kiln sites.

One day training on construction of Zig-Zag Bricks has scheduled for the engineers at PEC. The three-day event would is being participated by the owners and workers of brick kiln from various parts of the country.