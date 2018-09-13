Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways is going to start two new trains, Mianwali Rail Car and Rawalpindi Express to provide quality travel facilities to the people. The coaches have also been upgraded to facilitate the passengers. Mianwali Rail Car comprises of 9 passenger coaches, which have been built in Islamabad Carriage Factory in record time, informed Pakistan Railways spokesperson on Wednesday. She said the preparation cost was Rs 8.5 million. She further added that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will inspect the upgraded rake of Mianwali Rail Car at Rawalpindi Railway Station at 09:45 am today.

She said Mianwali Rail Car service will start from 14th September. It will leave from Kundian at 7:00 am for Rawalpindi. And will leave from Rawalpindi at 06:00 pm for Kundian, she informed.

She said these trains will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 14th September from the Prime Minister Secretariat. Rawalpindi Express will be started from 15th September. It will simultaneously leave Rawalpindi and Lahore at 08:00 pm. This train will provide swift service to passengers, the spokesperson said.

Resultant number of passengers has increased, she added.