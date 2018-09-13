Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem in his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of bilateral interest. Dr Farogh Naseem said that Pakistan’s relations with Britain were deep rooted and the current government was enthusiastic to further develop this partnership to strengthen work in areas of rule of law and counter terrorism.

He said that Pakistan and Britain shared a long history of cooperation, including on human rights, rule of law and legislative improvements.

He further assured his cooperation and impressed upon the British high commissioner to work together for a safer UK and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, parliamentary secretary for Law and Justice appreciated the efforts of British Government which is working on strengthening the criminal justice system and rule of law in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

The British envoy said that Britain regarded Pakistan as an important ally and in the past, Theresa May had visited the country thrice in different capacities.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Farogh Naseem for promoting rule of law and congratulated him on assuming charge as the federal law minister.