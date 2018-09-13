Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan have resolved to explore avenues in the field of joint production ventures.

This was agreed in a meeting held between Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal and Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence Production, Maj Gen Ali Amir Awan was also present on the occasion.

The minister stated that Pakistan attaches great value to its friendly and cooperative ties with Uzbekistan, as the two nations have deep cultural affinities and shared traditions.

Zobaida Jalal also stated that relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and trust.

Both sides stressed the need for exploring avenues in the field of joint production ventures.

It was further emphasized that the existing cordial relations between the two countries be translated into active cooperation in the defence production sector. The Ambassador of Uzbekistan shared that Pakistan is a resource rich nation with a vibrant economy and great potential for further growth.

Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production, thanked the Uzbek leadership for supporting Pakistan’s endeavours for full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and extended well wishes for people of Uzbekistan.